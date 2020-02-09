Zilla (ZLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $695,030.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $695,030.00 and $109,256.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

