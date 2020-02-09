Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $180,380.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $449,618.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,393. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

