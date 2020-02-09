Zipper (ZIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.73 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Zipper has traded up 27% against the dollar. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex. Zipper has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $1.39 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00049016 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000662 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001833 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

