Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.26

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and traded as high as $70.00. Zoo Digital Group shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 129,859 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

