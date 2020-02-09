ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ZVO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 130,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,542. ZovioInc . has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZovioInc . by 2,075.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ZovioInc . by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

