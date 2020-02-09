ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Cap of $894,638.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $894,638.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

