$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Analysts forecast that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. BEST posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. BEST’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

NYSE:BEST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,026. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. BEST has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 20.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit