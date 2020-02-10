$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. BEST posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. BEST’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

NYSE:BEST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,026. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. BEST has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 20.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

