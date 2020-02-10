$0.05 EPS Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock worth $57,851,559. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,894.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.29.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

