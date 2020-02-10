-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 18,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

