-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 18,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

