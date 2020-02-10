-$0.11 EPS Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 283,993 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Compugen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after buying an additional 325,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compugen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Compugen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 342,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Compugen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 304,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 930,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $436.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.72.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit