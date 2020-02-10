-$0.11 EPS Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 283,993 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Compugen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after buying an additional 325,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compugen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Compugen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 342,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Compugen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 304,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 930,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $436.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

