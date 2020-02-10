$0.15 EPS Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Exelixis posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

EXEL stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $918,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,639 shares of company stock worth $7,833,604. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $227,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 56.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 165,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.