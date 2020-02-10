-$0.17 EPS Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). AquaVenture reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAAS shares. Lake Street Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in AquaVenture by 56.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AquaVenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AquaVenture by 140.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 359,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AquaVenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in AquaVenture by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAAS opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.04. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaVenture (WAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.