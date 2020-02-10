-$0.17 EPS Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). AquaVenture reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAAS shares. Lake Street Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.
Shares of NYSE WAAS opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.04. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.
AquaVenture Company Profile
AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.
See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaVenture (WAAS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.