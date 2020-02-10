$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Nuance Communications posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 353,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

