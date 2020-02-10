$0.19 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. DA Davidson cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,274. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $353.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.