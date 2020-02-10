$0.19 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. DA Davidson cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,274. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $353.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.