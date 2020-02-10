-$0.20 EPS Expected for Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). Intec Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTEC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,424,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 806,951 shares of company stock worth $251,135 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Wednesday. 1,680,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.04.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

