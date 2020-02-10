$0.26 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE INN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. 397,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,930. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 45,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 597,473 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

