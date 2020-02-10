$0.27 EPS Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of TTGT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 92,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. TechTarget has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $745.75 million, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $1,503,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,559 in the last ninety days. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

