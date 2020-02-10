$0.39 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,518. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

