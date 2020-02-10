$0.56 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter worth $8,080,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,807. The firm has a market cap of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

