$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.16. Lumentum reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,815. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $89.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,084.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,285,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $184,003.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,089,103.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,665 shares of company stock worth $5,916,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 106.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

