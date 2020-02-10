$11.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.06 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $51.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.56 billion to $51.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.52 billion to $53.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $48.87. 19,006,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,458,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

