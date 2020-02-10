11,559 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 682,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

