13,360 Shares in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Acquired by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PHD traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 50,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,742 shares of company stock worth $829,984.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

