1,660 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.68. 395,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,340. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $113.23 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.