1,808 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,808 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $245.82 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.85 and a 200-day moving average of $223.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

