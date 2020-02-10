18,707 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.06. 331,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

