2,000 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,998 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $153.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

In other news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

