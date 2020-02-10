20,875 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WH opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $63.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

