3,000 Shares in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NANO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nanometrics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nanometrics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 43,886 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nanometrics by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

NASDAQ NANO traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $954.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.