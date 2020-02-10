3,753 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comerica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Comerica by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 166,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Comerica by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

