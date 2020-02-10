$445.18 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $445.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.16 million to $448.20 million. TTEC posted sales of $419.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTEC.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 23.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. TTEC has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

