4,500 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

