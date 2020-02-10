4,973 Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $129,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,265.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 72,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 77,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,645. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

