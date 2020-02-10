5,537 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 85,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 87,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

