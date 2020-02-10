55,908 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

