5,922 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after buying an additional 1,093,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 729,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 546,049 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 108,805 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,638. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

