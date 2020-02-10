61,005 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,313 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.53. 2,112,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,306. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

