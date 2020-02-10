$71.53 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to report $71.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the highest is $72.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $280.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $282.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $315.37 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $320.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.61. 268,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.13 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,218,000 after buying an additional 49,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

