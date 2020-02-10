$72.23 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report sales of $72.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.89 million to $73.60 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $324.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.62 million to $327.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $326.36 million, with estimates ranging from $318.15 million to $334.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 166,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

