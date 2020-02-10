8,289 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.