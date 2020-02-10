8,527 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

