876 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 419,734 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,328.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 318,629 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $9,056,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 392,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 237,644 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $31.19. 11,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,171. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

