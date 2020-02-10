8,797 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,868,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

NASDAQ STX opened at $54.10 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,585 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

