Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.30. 4,219,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.