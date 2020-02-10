AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.3% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $94.75. 13,995,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

