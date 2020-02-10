AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,596 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $147,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.83. 8,882,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.