AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.28-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. AbbVie also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.61-9.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.51.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.07. 2,796,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $92.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

