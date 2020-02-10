AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.61-9.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.48. AbbVie also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.61-9.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.51.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.68 on Monday, hitting $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,972,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

