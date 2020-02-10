Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst (LON:ASEI) Shares Down 0.4%

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI)’s share price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 392.35 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 395.50 ($5.20), 86,516 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.22).

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.06%.

In other Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst news, insider Richard Burns bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,320 ($21,468.03). Also, insider Mark White bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £39,500 ($51,960.01). Insiders have bought a total of 15,679 shares of company stock worth $6,277,106 over the last quarter.

