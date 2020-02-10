Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 84.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period.

Shares of ACOR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. 31,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,449. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $97.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

